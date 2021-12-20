Commissioners to recognize Lipan Apache Tribe

The Hays County Commissioners Court will begin its regular meeting on Tuesday morning with a proclamation recognizing the Lipan Apache Tribe and its contributions to Hays County.

According to the proclamation, “Blessed with a rich heritage, the Lipan Apaches have maintained a strong sense of identity and community, and they continue to make a valuable contribution to the culture of the Lone Star State.”

The commissioners are also set to authorize the submission of a commitment of funds letter to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The grant application for the Hays County Hazard Mitigation Plan update was submitted to the Texas Division of Emergency Management in November. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program is set to contribute 75% of the total project cost and Hays County will provide 25%.

Additionally, the county will be applying for matching funds through the General Land Office Local Hazard Mitigation Plans Program.

Discussion and possible action will be taken regarding the authorization of the execution of an interlocal cooperation agreement between Hays County and Texas State University.

The agreement consists of the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment related to the FY22 Hays County Feral Hog Abatement Program. According to the agreement, The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment will provide services associated with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Feral Hog Abatement Grant program.

Services provided include general project management; website development/social media campaign; two workshops; remote-operated feral hog trap sharing cooperative; cost-sharing incentive program; development of final report; bounty program and supplies.

The agenda item mentions that the Feral Hog Abatement Grant Program will provide up to $7,500 in funding assistance for this program with $5,000 being utilized for the services and $640.00 for supplies.

A public hearing will be held in accordance with the Texas Health and Safety Code concerning the amount of the mandatory payments required of all local hospitals in the fiscal year 2022 according to the County Health Care Provider Participation Program and how the revenue from those payments will be spent.

A County Health Care Provider Participation Program authorizes a county to collect a mandatory payment from each institutional health care provider located in the county to be deposited in a local provider participation fund established by the county.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.