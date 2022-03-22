Commissioners recognize National Public Health Week

The Hays County Commissioners Court declared April 4 - 10, 2022 as National Public Health Week in Hays County during their Tuesday meeting.

“This proclamation assists our efforts in promoting public health as an important field of work that is necessary for our citizens,” said Matthew Gonzales, Program Manager of the Health Disparities Grant for the Hays County Local Health Department.

According to Gonzales, the health department will be promoting various health topics and ways to improve health.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe thanked those who work for the local health department and other areas of public health.

“We have so many dedicated employees and just really appreciate all that y’all do,” Ingalsbe said.

The court also declared March 24, 2022, as World TB Day for Hays County.

“I am calling you guys and our cities to help, between Kyle, Buda and San Marcos, I mean they run pretty evenly as far as referrals and cases come,” said Amy Wolf, TB Program Manager for Hays County. “We need to get out there, we need to get to those poverty levels, those people who don’t have access to healthcare, to get them screened and tested so we don’t have sick people with TB.”

Above, the Hays County Commissioners Court poses for a photo after declaring March 24, 2022, as World TB Day for Hays County. Daily Record photo by Alyssa Gonzales

During the meeting, the court also received an Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) update from Director of Countywide Operations, Tammy Crumley.

Crumley reported that as of Thursday, March 19 the program has paid out a total of $1,943,676 in funding.

As of March 10, Ardurra Group, Inc has taken over the program and began working with staff. In regard to the open staff positions within the program, those have not yet been filled.

“We have about the same number of applications that we had last time, in the 400s, same average figures we have about 140 pending citizen completion,” Crumley said.

There are 45 tickets under auditors review and 190 under case management review.

The commissioners also went on to approve of the execution of an agreement for grant management and program management services for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) between Hays County and Ardurra Group, Inc.

The court first assigned Ardurra Group, Inc. to provide financial oversight, assistance and management in Feb. of 2022 for American Rescue Plan of 2021 allocation activities.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.