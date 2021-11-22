Commissioners to recognize Southside School

During Tuesday's Hays County Commissioner Court meeting, the commissioners will recognize the historical and cultural significance of the Southside Mexican School located in the East Guadalupe neighborhood.

The facility for Mexican American children was completed in 1949. In 2009, the Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos was established in the same building. In 2011, the facility was considered a Texas Historical Landmark by the Texas Historical Commission.

The court will also begin with a proclamation recognizing the 30th anniversary of the San Marcos Toastmasters, the international nonprofit, educational organization that focuses on public speaking and leadership skills.

The final proclamation from the court will declare November 2021 as Native American Heritage Month and Nov. 26 as Native American Heritage Day in Hays County.

The court also plans to approve specifications for the Hays County Mental Health Needs Assessment and authorize purchasing to solicit for bids and advertising.

For the assessment, the county is seeking the services of a qualified vendor(s) to assist in conducting a countywide Mental Health Needs Assessment to determine what the best options are for the mental health needs of Hays County citizens.

The commissioners will also seek to approve specifications for the Public Defender’s Office and seek proposals from a nonprofit corporation that can provide high-quality holistic defense representation with a significant focus on addressing the mental and behavioral health needs of the community.

Discussion and possible action will be taken by the court to authorize the addition of four Autel Robotics unmanned aircraft to the Hays County General and Law Enforcement liability coverage with an annual premium of $2,500.

The court will also discuss and take possible action in regards to authorizing the County Judge to execute an interlocal cooperation agreement between Hays County and Maverick County.

The agreement is in relation to housing of Hays County inmates at the Maverick County Jail for the housing and care of Hays County inmates.

Approval will be considered by the commissioners to allow the Core4 Partnership logo to be used by Community Action, Inc.

Hays County is one of the Core 4 Partners in Community Actions' Core 4 Task Force and requires approval from the court.

Regarding recent acts of hate in Hays County, the court will have discussion and take possible action to approve a resolution against antisemitism.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.