Commissioners to select contractor for implementing roadway safety

Two major decisions are expected to follow Tuesday’s Hays County Commissioners Court meeting.

On Tuesday, Aug. 23, Commissioners will review a proposal from Doucet & Associates, Inc, to implement roadway safety in Hays County and an interlocal purchasing agreement between Hays County and Austin.

Doucet & Associates, Inc. has offered its engineering services to help Hays County implement Vision Zero - a national roadway program to create safer highways, roads, and streets, according to the agenda packet description.

The Vision Zero Network is a nonprofit partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation, with a shared mission of decreasing the number of fatalities and injuries on roadways.

Doucet & Associates and Langford Community Management Services will also hold a presentation at the meeting explaining how to apply for Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grants.

On Nov. 15, 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill into law. The bill provides $1 billion annually in SS4A grants, used to support local initiatives to prevent death and serious injury on roads and streets.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioners are scheduled to review a Master Cooperative Purchasing Agreement between Hays County and the City of Austin for contracts procured through the Texas Interlocal Purchasing Cooperative.

The purpose of the agreement is “to establish a collective or master cooperative purchasing agreement in which parties (“Members”) may authorize and access one another’s cooperative contracts without needing to execute and maintain multiple interlocal agreements,” according to the agreement text.

Cooperative purchasing agreements are brokered between local governments to aggregate demand and get lower prices from suppliers, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Tuesday’s meeting beings at 9 a.m. and the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form

to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.