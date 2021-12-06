Commissioners set to allocate American Rescue Plan funding

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to authorize the Hays County Office of Emergency Services to use more than $5 million for radio equipment.

During Tuesday’s meeting the commissioners will consider authorizing the county’s Office of Emergency Services to use $2,669,000 from the American Rescue Plan funding to install radio equipment on existing structures.

Additionally, $2,929,300 will also be allocated to trade-in/replace existing radios countywide. This migration to 700mhz P25 radios will replace the soon-to-be unsupported 800mhz radios remaining in Hays County.

According to the agenda, the tower additions will have a dramatic increase of coverage in the county and will collectively ensure future public safety interoperability and coverage in previously unsupported areas in the county.

Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting will begin with a declaration by the court to recognize Dec. 5-11 as National Influenza Vaccination Week in Hays County.

The court will also have a discussion and possibly take action to adopt new election precincts resulting from redistricting changes.

According to the Texas Election Code, it is required that any changes to a county election precinct that are necessary to give effect to a state redistricting plan must be ordered by the commissioners court by Dec. 30, 2021.

All county election precinct boundary changes will take effect on January 1, 2022. Also, new voter registration cards will be mailed to all registered voters prior to the primary election of 2022.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.