Commissioners set to discuss DSHS COVID-19 cooperative agreement grant

The Hays County Commissioners Court will begin its Tuesday meeting with several proclamations. To start, the court will adopt a proclamation to declare Hays County as a Purple Heart County.

According to the proclamation, “November 11th has officially been designated as the day in Hays County, Texas to remember and recognize veterans who are recipients of the Purple Heart Medal.”

There will also be a proclamation to recognize February 2022 as Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. The proclamation goes on to say, “We must work together to raise awareness and promote healthy dating relationships with activities and conversations about mutually respectful and non-violent relationships in our homes, schools, and communities.”

The final proclamation will highlight the month of February 2022 as Black History Month in Hays County.

According to the proclamation, “Hays County joins in the unified endeavor of its community to celebrate Black History Month in San Marcos, Kyle, Wimberley, Buda, Dripping Springs and throughout Hays County in paying homage to those that have helped carry on the resolute efforts in a continual reminder of the achievements and sacrifices by African American men and women who had contributed to the advancements of human civilization.”

During the meeting, the court will also discuss the authorization of the acceptance of a no-cost time extension for the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) COVID-19 Cooperative Agreement Grant.

The extension allows the county an additional 12 months to expend any remaining funds and complete programmatic reporting for the DSHS COVID-19 Cooperative Agreement Grant.

If approved, the grant period would be changed from March 16, 2022, to March 15, 2023.

The court will also discuss and potentially authorize the execution of a resolution and the submission of a grant application to the Office of the Governor, FY23 Victim Assistance, First Responder Mental Health Program in the amount of $10,650.00.

The grant will fund counseling services costs associated with the Peer Support Group for the Sheriff's Office. The counseling services were previously covered under insurance but were considered ineligible costs for coverage beginning in January.

The commissioners will have a discussion and take possible action to adopt a Resolution related to Hays County's use of American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.