Commissioners set to hold meeting for voting locations

The Hays County Commissioners Court will hold a special meeting on Friday at 3 p.m. to discuss and possibly take action to eliminate additional early voting/election day locations for the November 2021 election.

According to Texas Election Code Section 43.007 (m), no commissioners precinct can exceed more than twice the number of polling places of any other commissioners precinct. This process is necessary for the balancing of polling places in precincts.

Early voting will begin on Monday, Oct. 18, and last until Friday, Oct. 29. The main voting site will be the Hays County Government Center. Election day will be held on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The San Marcos early locations also include:

Broadway, 401 Broadway Street #A

Hays County Government Center (Main Early Voting Site), 712 South Stagecoach Trail

Hays County Transportation Department — Yarrington, 2171 Yarrington Road

Texas State University, LBJ Student Center, 601 University Drive

Brookdale San Marcos North, 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Election day voting locations in San Marcos will include:

Broadway, 401 Broadway Street #A

Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail

Hays County Transportation Department — Yarrington, 2171 Yarrington Road

Texas State University, LBJ Student Center, 601 University Dr.

Brookdale San Marcos North, 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Calvary Baptist Church, 1906 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, 211 Lee St.

Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Dr.

First Baptist Church San Marcos, 325 West McCarty Lane

Promiseland Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Activity Center, 501 East Hopkins St.

San Marcos Fire Department Station #5, 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority / C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Dr.

Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo St.

South Hays Fire Department Station #12, 8301 Ranch Road 12

To check your voter status visit, teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do. A full list of what will be on the ballot can be found at sanmarcosrecord.com/news/monday-marks-final-day-register-vote-upcoming-election.

To read the full agenda and to watch the meeting visit: https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/