Construction to begin on Phase I of Sessom Creek Improvements

Construction is set to begin on the City of San Marcos’ Sessom Creek Improvements Projects this week.

The city said contracted crews will start work on the project during the week of August 2. The project will remove and replace an exposed wastewater main in Sessom Creek, reduce the amount of sediment that washes into the San Marcos River, slow stormwater runoff and minimize creek erosion, the city said.

The project, which is being designed and constructed through a partnership between the city and the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan, aims to stabilize Sessom Creek from North LBJ Drive to Canyon Road during Phase 1. Work will expand from Canyon Road to Canyon Fork after the completion of Phase 1, the city, adding that the project area will also be replanted with a diversity of native trees.

One westbound lane and one eastbound lane of Sessom Drive will be closed during construction, the city said. Crews will access the project site off Sessom near Loquat Street, and off Chestnut Street at Walnut Street. Equipment and materials will be stored at the city’s water tower site near Sessom Drive and Comanche Street.

Santa Clara Construction, Ltd. of Austin has been contracted to complete the project. The city said Phase 1 will cost approximately $3.2 million with the EAHCP funding approximately 30% of construction costs.

For more information about the project, including a virtual presentation, visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/sessomcreekimprovements or call the City of San Marcos Engineering & Capital Improvements Department at 512-393-8130.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos