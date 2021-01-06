Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, construction crews work on the East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project near 641 E. Hopkins St. on Tuesday. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES: Crews work on East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian project

Wed, 01/06/2021 - 7:15pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Construction continues on the city's East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project. The construction will replace the sidewalk with a larger 10-foot multi-use path from CM Allen Parkway to Thorpe Lane, install pedestrian hybrid beacons and a turn lane located on Charles Austin at Hopkins Street. The project aims at improving pedestrian and bicycle access to the activity center, public library and city hall. The project is expected to cost over $1.4 million with completion planned for late summer 2021. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021