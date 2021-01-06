CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES: Crews work on East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian project

Construction continues on the city's East Hopkins Bike and Pedestrian Improvement Project. The construction will replace the sidewalk with a larger 10-foot multi-use path from CM Allen Parkway to Thorpe Lane, install pedestrian hybrid beacons and a turn lane located on Charles Austin at Hopkins Street. The project aims at improving pedestrian and bicycle access to the activity center, public library and city hall. The project is expected to cost over $1.4 million with completion planned for late summer 2021.