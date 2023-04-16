Contractor arrested for property theft

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office recently investigated a theft case involving a contractor. As a result of the investigation, a suspect in this case identified as John Paul Vargas Jr, 45, was arrested for theft of property, $150,000.00 to $300,000.00 with a previous conviction, a first degree felony offense, according to a press release from the office.

Vargas was jailed on March 27 and was later released on a $75,000 bond, deputies said.

Vargas has been a general contractor in the Hays County area and received partial or full payment for work that he did not never finished, according to the press release.

The sheriff's office is asking the public if anyone may have hired Vargas or any of his companies for general construction and have uncompleted work or no work performed at all, to file a report with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.