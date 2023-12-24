Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

CONTRIBUTORS TO RODRIGUEZ GIVES BACK

Sun, 12/24/2023 - 5:00am
Sunday, December 24, 2023

Head to Toe household items Nosotros la Gente jackets shoes Melanie's Blankets blankets Project Aware toothbrushes toothpaste Connor McGlothin toys Hair Fitness, Coy Gentry, Zach Deleon haircuts A plus federal credit union Celena Martinez Big Dog Catering sponsored lunch Barbara Montana Melissa Luera Laura Luna Diego Pacheco Metilda Lucio Nancy Segura Sandra López Seriaya Machado Kashen Greathouse Jean Hoghoughi Maribel Davis Vanessa Velasquez Thalia Frazier Clarissa Arredondo Ema Diaz Hortencia Garza

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023