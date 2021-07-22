Photos courtesy of the City of San Marcos
COOLING OFF: San Marcos Electric Utility completes annual summer fan drive
The San Marcos Electric Utility recently completed its annual summer fan drive. SMEU partnered with Community Action Inc. of Central Texas to distribute the fans collected on Tuesday, July 13 at the Senior Center, 810 Arizona Street.
SMEU proudly collected a total of 63 fans for community members in need — that’s just over double the number of fans that were collected in 2020, the City of San Marcos said.