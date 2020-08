San Marcos resident Lisa Marie Coppoletta has announced that she has filed to run for City Council Place 4. Coppoletta, who previously served on the city’s art commission and neighborhood commission, has been involved in the city for 30 years. Coppoletta received her bachelor’s and master’s in communication studies from then-Southwest ...

