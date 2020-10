In a Q&A in Friday's edition of the Daily Record, the headline mistated that Nicholas Costilla and Mayra Mejia were running for San Marcos Consolidated ISD Place 4. The two are running for SMCISD Board of Trustees District 3. The Daily Record apologizes for any confusion. ...

