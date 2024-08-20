Corridor Women’s Network hosting ‘Marketing to the Hispanic Community’ luncheon

As the community prepares to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in September, the San Marcos Area Chamber’s “Corridor Women's Network” will present the luncheon event 'Marketing to the Hispanic Community' on Thursday, September 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be hosted at Chuy's Tex Mex Restaurant in San Marcos (1121 I-35 Frontage Road).

Women who work and live along the I-35 Corridor between San Antonio and Austin are invited to attend and enjoy this network-building opportunity with other professional women, along with a delicious lunch, roundtable sharing and door prize drawings.

This informative and engaging workshop will feature two esteemed speakers: Pauline Anton, President & CEO of the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC), and J.R. Gonzales, Executive Vice Chair ofTAMACC. These distinguished leaders will provide insights into the significant buying power of Hispanics in Texas and share strategies on how to effectively market to this dynamic demographic.

'Investing in multicultural marketing is crucial for business growth and sustainability,” Gonzales said. “The US Hispanic segment, the fastest-growing demographic in the country, offers a substantial and untapped opportunity for companies willing to break away from traditional thinking and engage effectively with Hispanic consumers.'

Attendees will learn about the latest trends and practical approaches to engage the Latino community, while enjoying a delicious lunch and time to share with other professional women in the area.

Women who are interested in attending can register online at bit.ly/ Corridor-Women. The registration fee is $35 until September 10 ($40 on September 11 and 12). Space is limited at this venue, and the Corridor Women’s Network committee expects this event to sell out quickly.

To secure a spot and take advantage of the early rate, register online now. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your marketing skills and expand your network. For more information, contact the San Marcos Area Chamber at 512-393-5900.

About the Speakers:

PAULINE E. ANTON Anton is the first female President and CEO of the Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC). Anton became the Executive Director of TAMACC in 2011 and its President & CEO in 2015, marking a significant milestone as the organization's first female leader.

Born into a large family, she is a second-generation American with a Greek immigrant grandfather. Anton’s early exposure to diverse cultures inspired her advocacy for equality.

She pursued higher education at Texas State University, where she was active in student government and other organizations. After college, she worked as a staffer to a State Representative at the Texas Capitol and later founded two successful businesses in advertising and private security. Anton earned her Texas Peace Officer license and served as a patrol officer, defying expectations and rising to the rank of Sergeant and Field Training Officer. Her commitment to community service extended to various leadership roles, including National Secretary for the National Hispanic Professional Organization and Precinct Chair in Travis County.

J.R. GONZALES

Gonzales is the Chairman of the Hispanic Leadership and Management Foundation and a board member of the Export- Import Bank of the United States Council on Small Business. He also serves as the Executive Vice-Chair of TAMACC, using his extensive leadership experience to support Hispanic-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. As the former Chairman and President of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Gonzales established a vast professional network that he continues to grow. He is an international public speaker and professional development instructor, providing media training to influential Hispanics, including elected officials and CEOs. A dedicated advocate for the Hispanic business community, Gonzales hosts and produces the Latino Business Report podcast, sharing his insights and passion for his community.