The Mermaid Society of San Marcos hosted the Cottage Kitchen luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Charles S. Cock House Museum. The menu included a summer salad with grilled chicken, strawberries, pecans and a vinaigrette dressing along with a baguette slice and a strawberry-topped chocolate cupcake. The Heritage Association of San Marcos is a nonprofit organization that holds Cottage Kitchen luncheons at select times throughout the year, each time hosted by a different organization within the community. The meal is $10 a person and proceeds go toward HASM preservation projects. Top, Mermaids Mia Reyes and July Holbrook prepare summer salad plates for a packed Cottage Kitchen luncheon. Below left, Jordan Ho, Mermaid Aavelyn of Dripping Springs, shows off her tailfin as she greets guests for the Cottage Kitchen luncheon. Below upper-right, Mermaids Tammy Sue Hrad and Michelle Kraft greet guests at the Cottage Kitchen luncheon held at the Charles S. Cock House Museum. Below lower-right, San Marcos Mermaid Mia Reyes helps assemble plates during the Cottage Kitchen luncheon.
Daily Record photos by Celeste Cook
COTTAGE KITCHEN
