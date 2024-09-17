Council to adopt budget, ratify property tax revenue increases

The San Marcos City Council will consider the adoption of the budget on final approval, ratify a property tax revenue increase and amend the rates for electric utility services at the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. today.

The council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a Public Hearing to receive comments for or against adopting an operating budget, on final approval, in the amount of $342,578,537 for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2024 and ending Sept. 30, 2025.

The council is set to consider ratifying the property tax revenue increase in the budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2024 through Sept. 30, 2025.

The council is set to consider, on final approval, amending the rates for Electric Utility Services in accordance with Section 86.177 of the San Marcos Code of Ordinances.

The council will consider awarding a contract to Crowdriff Inc., for promoting tourism with a Visual Advertising Influence Platform used by the Convention Visitors Bureau in the estimated an- nual amount of $26,461, with up to four one-year renewals for a total price of $132,305.

The council is set to consider approving a contract with Texas Highway Magazine, through Tx-DOT, for the Convention and Visitors Bureau to promote tourism in the estimated annual amount of $10,288, with up to four one-year renewals for a total price of $51,440.

The council is set to consider approving a contract with Crowdriff Inc. for the Convention and Visitors Bureau to promote tourism using short-form video content in the estimated annual amount of $46,400 with up to five one-year renewals for a total contract price of $232,000.

The council is set to consider approving Change in Service No. 3 to the On-Call Professional Services Agreement with FGM Architects, Inc., for architectural services related to the proposed renovation of an existing building at 350 Barnes Drive for municipal court use, in the amount of $253,500.

The council is set to consider approving an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management, Inc., through the Texas Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), to provide for the lease and maintenance of 61 vehicles for use by several city departments and the purchase of miscellaneous equipment in the estimated amount of $891,143.

The council is set to consider approving a contract with Austin Wood Recycling, Inc. for emergency wood grinding and disposal services in the estimated amount of $157,600.

The council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a Public Hearing to receive comments for or against amending the Official Zoning Map of the city by rezoning approximately 36.91 acres of land, generally located on the southern side of FM-110/East McCarty Lane and the northern side of Old Bastrop Highway, approximately 1,600 feet west of the intersection between Old Bastrop Highway and SH-123, from Future Development District to Character District-4, or, subject to consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification. This is the first of two readings.

The council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a Public Hearing to receive comments for or against amending the Official Zoning Map of the city by rezoning approximately 9.9 acres of land, generally located on the southern side of FM110/East McCarty Lane, approximately 2,500 feet west of the intersection between FM-110 and SH-123, from Future Development District to Commercial District, or, subject to consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification. This is the first of two readings.

The council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a Public Hearing to receive comments for or against annexing into the city approximately 51 acres of land (including adjacent rightof- way) generally located on the southern side of FM-110/East McCarty Lane and the northern side of Old Bastrop Highway, approximately 1,600 feet west of the intersection between Old Bastrop Highway and SH-123. This is the first of two readings.

The meeting can be viewed in person at City Hall or online at san-marcos-tx.granicus. com/ViewPublisher. php?view_id=9.