Council to consider appointing Reyes new city manager

With a vote in her favor during the city council meeting today, Stephanie L. Reyes will have a new title: city manager, after serving in an interim capacity for more than a year.

Item 21 on the published agenda for the regular meeting of the City of San Marcos City Council stated that members will consider approval of Resolution 2023--45R to approve the appointment of Reyes as city manager and to declare an effective date for that appointment.

Reyes is currently interim city manager. A published article in the San Marco Daily Record, stated that she took on that appointment following the retirement of former City Manager Bert Lumbreras on Jan. 31, 2022.

She became one of two new assistant city managers in January 2020. At that time, Reyes had been a staff member for 18 years and became an interim assistant city manager effective Aug. 26, 2019.

She has served the city in many capacities including chief of staff for Lumbreras. Before taking on those responsibilities, she was assistant director of human resources and served as assistant to the city manager.

Additionally, she oversaw other administrative services then, including the City Manager’s Office, Finance, Human Resources, Information Technology, Communications/ Intergovernmental Relations, along with Parks & Recreation and Destination Services.

In other agenda items up before the city, council members will consider approving a contract for the purchase of a cybersecurity system and services through the Texas Buyboard Purchasing Co- operative for an estimated cost of $192, 770. The council will authorize the city manager to execute the agreement for the cybersecurity products and services and to establish an effective date for that as well.

The council will also hear information regarding the proposed move to approve a speed limit reduction on State Highway 123 from the current 60 mph to 55 mph. In addition, council members will consider the installation of signs and traffic control devices that will alert drivers to the speed limit change. This will also require the council approve changes in Section 82.067 of the San Marcos City Code, amending it to reflect the new speed limit and to adjust penalties for speeding accordingly.