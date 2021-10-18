Council to consider new city business program

San Marcos City Council will hold a discussion surrounding the creation of a San Marcos Legacy Business Program during their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Previously, the Historic Preservation Commission and Main Street Advisory Board passed a recommendation resolution to consider supporting a program to help legacy businesses.

The purpose of the program would be to support long-standing businesses in San Marcos and provide a wealth of marketing assistance and promotional opportunities for designated businesses.

Businesses with the Legacy designation would receive marketing support to highlight their legacy statuses such as promotional opportunities and special events. Businesses would also have to meet certain requirements to be considered for the program.

City Council will also hold a public hearing and receive a presentation regarding the development of code text amendments.

This will include text amendments to the San Marcos Development Code that would implement changes related to posted notice requirements for Certificates of Appropriateness and changes related to regulations regarding demolition by neglect.

The council will also have a public hearing and receive a presentation about a La Cima Commercial LP zoning change from Future Development to Multi-Family Residential or, subject to consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification.

The property is approximately 21.31 acres out of the John Williams Survey, Abstract 490, located at the northwest corner of the W. Centerpoint Rd and Flint Ridge Rd intersection (W. Rugeley).

Council members will receive a staff presentation and discuss city-initiated amendments to the Thoroughfare Plan which includes modifying road alignments and bicycle facility classifications.

The proposal includes the modification of multiple roadway alignments in coordination with various developments and corridor studies. It will also include the modification of multiple bicycle facility classifications to align with future Capital Improvement Program (CIP) projects.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.