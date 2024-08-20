Council to consider tax rate, grant for auto crimes unit

The San Marcos City Council is set to consider authorizing a grant to establish an auto crimes unit in the San Marcos Police Department, setting a maximum proposed tax rate of 60.30 cents per $100 of taxable value and several annexations at the regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

The council is set to consider authorizing the submission of a Taskforce Grant Application to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for a grant in the amount of $177,401 to fund the establishment of an auto crimes unit within the police department, including the addition of one full-time sworn officer and 10 LPR cameras.

The council is set to consider setting a maximum proposed tax rate of 60.30 cents per $100.00 of taxable value, setting the dates of September 3 and September 17 to hold public hearings on the tax rate, and declaring an effective date.

The council is set to consider approving a Subaward Grant Agreement with Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Inc., providing grant funding to the city in the amount of $299,722. for the city to conduct a tree inventory and canopy study that will develop a comprehensive Urban and Community Forestry Strategic Management Plan.

The council is set to consider, on final approval, annexing into the city approximately 7.553 acres of land, including a portion of county right-of-way, in Caldwell County, Texas for a road related to the AXIS Logistics park. The land is generally located on the western side of FM 1984 approximately 4,600 feet northeast of the intersection between State Highway 80 and FM 1984 and approximately 150 feet northeast of the intersection between FM 1984 and Foster Boulevard.

The council is set to consider, on final ap- proval, annexing into the city approximately 7.913 acres tract of land generally located on the south side of Ranch Road 12, approximately 1,200 feet northwest of West Centerpoint Road for La Cima Phase 6. In a separate item, the council is set to possibly amend the Official Zoning Map of the city for that same piece of land from Future Development District to Character District-1, or, subject to consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification.

The council is set to consider approving the reallocation of $1,010,418 in funds received by the city under the American Rescue Plan to support the recovery of the community from COVID-19.

The council is set to consider approving the updated Texas Department of Transportation sponsored Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan and to establish Fiscal Year 2025 safety performance targets for the city of San Marcos Public Transit Services.

The council is set to consider approving the Transit Asset Management Plan and establishing Fiscal Year 2025 performance targets for the city of San Marcos Public Transit Services and vehicle assets.

The council is set to consider approving a contract with The Pounds Group, LLC., dba Sullivan Contracting Services through the Choice Partners Cooperative for the Fire Station 1 Oil/Water Separators project in the amount of $154,878.

The council is set to consider approving an Interlocal Agreement with Hays County to provide Hays County with Animal Shelter Services.

The council is set to consider approving an agreement for the provision of services in connection with the proposed owner requested annexation of approximately 51 acres of land, including adjacent right-of-way,in Hays County, generally located on the southern side of FM-110/ East McCarty Lane and the northern side of Old Bastrop Highway, approximately 1,600 feet west of the intersection between Old Bastrop Highway and SH-123.

The council is set to consider approving a one-year extension of the city’s contract with the Greater San Marcos Partnership in the amount of $320,000 for economic development services and authorized expenses, and that eliminates the provision of business retention and expansion services from the scope of services under the contract.

The council is set to consider approving an Interlocal Agreement between Guadalupe County and the city for joint funding of the Zorn Public Safety Radio Communication project in the amount of $760,000 funded by the city.

The council is set to receive a presentation and consider approval of funding agreements with Southside Community Center in the amount of $800,000 from funds received by the city under the American Rescue Plan for the purpose of implementing a plan for recommendations provided by the Comprehensive Needs Assessment Study and Recommendations on Homelessness in order to support the recovery of the community.

Consider approval of Resolution 2024-156R, approving the award of a construction contract to Aaron Concrete Contractors, LLC., for the East Aquarena Springs Drive Reconstruction Project in the estimated amount of $1,169,208.

The council is set to consider approving a Public Transit System Interlocal Agreement with the Capital Area Rural Transportation System for CARTS to provide public transit service and maintenance in the San Marcos urbanized area, with funding to CARTS in the amount of $2,278,000, of which $609,059 is to be paid by the city and the balance to be paid from federal and state sources.

The meeting can be viewed in person at City Hall or online at sanmarcos- tx.granicus.com/ ViewPublisher.php?view_ id=9.