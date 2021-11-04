Council hears presentation on flood mitigation project

The San Marcos City Council began its Wednesday meeting with a presentation from city Senior Engineer Jacquelyn Thomas regarding the Blanco Riverine Flood Mitigation project.

Thomas gave an overview and updates regarding the project. The project's location is bounded by Highway 80 and River Road, in between the San Marcos and Blanco rivers. The components include a concrete floodwall that turns into a berm that runs parallel to River Road and turns down Martindale Road.

The project also includes a berm around the main wastewater treatment plant. The berm protects the surrounding areas from overflowing from the Blanco River.

“The berm and floodwall will contain the flows in a more directed route and send it towards a relief channel that we’re constructing,” Thomas said. “In order to make that happen, we’re letting back the bank of the Blanco River and we’re revegetating it and stabilizing it and these components of the project are at 99% design completion.”

Thomas also presented council with an anticipated schedule, regarding bidding, construction and closeout of the project. Construction is predicted to start in 2022 with anticipated grant closeout by September 2024.

The total cost of the project is $20 million with 10% coming from the Texas Water Development Board, 21% from CDBG-Disaster Recovery and 69% from CDBG-Mitigation.

Councilmember Saul Gonzales brought up a concern regarding the neighborhoods surrounding areas and how they would be impacted by the construction of this and other upcoming projects.

“There’s multiple projects that will be occurring over the next several years and so we just want to make sure that, that everybody’s aware as best as possible and that we’re providing communication in the best way possible,” Thomas said.

The council went on to discuss the reallocation of $53,775 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to Together for a Cause in order to provide certain direct payments to local hotels that are housing those negatively impacted by the pandemic.

The motion to pay off the $21,000 balance that has accrued since Oct. 3 along with $32,775 to cover 2-3 additional weeks for clients eligible through the Emergency Rental Assistance program to have more time transition to alternative arrangements was passed 7-0.

The motion to approve the establishment of a Mexican American and Indigenous Heritage and Culture District was unanimously passed by the council. The district is set to be in the area of Hopkins Street at City Park, along the San Marcos River and East of IH-35 to Durango Street and Staples Road, South to Ellis Street and West to Purgatory Creek.

Councilmembers showed their support in moving forward with the item surrounding the Animals Shelter Advisory Committee and revisions to their bylaws.

“This resolution, kind of expanding what the committee can do is, is about empowerment and it’s about having them be able to have a more active role in shaping the outcomes of the shelter and I think that does go hand-in-hand with this notion of doing better and doing more,” Councilmember Alyssa Garza said. “These are the same folks who show up to meetings, put pressure on other entities to do their part so I think the whole conversation here, I’m digging it.”

With that support, an item in code form will come back to council to be voted on at a later date.

