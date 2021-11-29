Council to hold discussion on city manager search

The San Marcos City Council will hold a discussion related to the search for a city manager during a special meeting.

This process comes after current manager, Bert Lumbreras, announced his retirement in Sept. which will officially go into effect on Jan. 31, 2022.

The two-item agenda will consist of an executive session where the council will discuss the search process and after, consider action by motion, or have direction provided.

The special meeting will be held at the San Marcos Public Library in Meeting Room A.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s special meeting can do so online beginning at 5 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.