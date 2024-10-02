Council to hold public hearing on Comprehensive Plan

SHANNON WEST STAFF REPORTER

The San Marcos City Council is set to hold a public hearing and receive a staff presentation of the new Comprehensive Plan, Vision SMTX, consider approval of an agreement for professional services for a 176.5 acre park at the location of the former Quail Creek Country Club and possibly approve a $20,000 stained glass art piece for the library at the meeting at 6 p.m. today.

The council is set to hold a public hearing and receive a staff presentation on the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan and Preferred Scenario Map, which would replace the previous Comprehensive Plan — Vision San Marcos: A River Runs Through Us and its associated Preferred Scenario Map. The plan covers economic development, environment and resource protection, land use, neighborhoods and housing, Parks, public spaces and facilities, transportation and core services. According to city documents, the plan is intended to “guide the growth and evolution of the city for the next 20 to 30 years.” The previous Comprehensive Plan was adopted in 2013. In 2020, council directed staff to rewrite the Comprehensive Plan, and on Oct. 17, 2023, council approved the Comprehensive Plan on the first of two readings. The council is set to discuss the possible adoption of the plan on Oct. 15. The city stated that while developing the new Comprehensive Plan, there

was "significant engagement from the public," including 6,100 community comments and over 100 meetings and engagement events. The plan can be found at this link visionsmtx.com/ comprehensive-plan. Read about the updates that have been made to the plan since its inception at this link sanmarcosrecord. com/news/ days-left-fill-out-surveycomp- plan.

The council is set to consider approval of a $222,530 agreement for the development of a park, San Marcos Quail Creek, at the former Quail Creek Country Club property. The city of San Marcos acquired the 176.5 acre property in Oct. 2022. It was purchased in partnership with Hays County using Hays County Parks and Open Space Bond funds, ARPA and Parkland feein- lieu funds for $8.5 million. The purpose of the services by Halff Associates, Inc. is to provide professional consulting services consisting of landscape architecture, civil engineering, hydrology/ hydraulics and other services necessary for the development of the San Marcos Quail Creek Preliminary Design Report. The consultant will assist Parks and Recreation staff with the community engagement and presentations. Community engagement will consist of a community survey, open house meetings, board and city council meetings and presentations and will be conducted in conjunction with the Riverfront Parks Project.

The council is set to consider approval of the installation of a permanent stained glass art piece at the San Marcos Public Library, which will require $20,000 in funding. The art will hang in the three center windows on the north side of the library, with two smaller stained glass pieces, measuring three and a half feet by three feet, on the outer two windows, and one larger piece, measuring three and a half feet by six feet, in the center. The piece is designed by local artists Sondra Kretschmar and Kathrun Welch of River City Glassworks. The piece is inspired by San Marcos native and world-renowned artist Bill Hutson’s Homestead, which is a piece that stems from the artist’s memory of his family’s multi-generational property at 733 Center Street.

