Council to host public hearing on CDBG funding

A public hearing will be held by the San Marcos City Council to discuss the use of approximately $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for housing, social services, public facilities, and infrastructure on Tuesday, June 7 at City Hall.

Project selection for the 2022-2023 CDBG Action Plan will also be discussed in the meeting.

Members of the public interested in speaking during the hearing must email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov or call 512-393-8090 prior to 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting. A call-in number or link will be provided for virtual participation.

A livestream of the hearing will also be available online at sanmarcostx. gov/videos or the city’s cable channels, Grande 16 or Spectrum 10, for members of the community unable to attend in person.

Individuals unable to participate in the public hearing may email written comments to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov. All written comments must be submitted before 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting.

For additional information contact Housing and Community Development Manager Carol Griffith at 512-393-8147 or cgriffith@sanmarcostx.gov.