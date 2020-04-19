Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Council receives virus update at special meeting

Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:27am

The San Marcos City Council held a special meeting Thursday to discuss grants and emergency management efforts in response to COVID-19. The City of San Marcos rented and installed portable handwashing stations recognizing that shutting down bathroom facilities in parks may have affected people experiencing homelessness. The handwashing stations are ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020