Council set to adjust budget for recent storm expenses

The San Marcos City Council is set to possibly approve a contract for Debris Monitoring Services, adjust budget expenditures in response to the May 9 storm and consider several uses of eminent domain to acquire territory at the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. today.

The council is set to consider approving a contract with DebrisTech, LLC., for Emergency Debris Monitoring Services in the amount of $250,000.

The council is set to consider amending the City’s 2023 to 2024 fiscal year budget to adjust expenditure accounts in the general fund to account for emergency expenditures in the amount of $750,000 arising in response to the storm on May 9. Expenditures are eligible for reimbursement by FEMA.

The council is set to consider authorizing the use of the power of Eminent Domain to acquire public easements associated with the Highway 80 Merged Projects #661 and #555 and to determine the public necessity for this acquisition to improve water, wastewater, recycled water and public utility use.

The council is set to authorize the use of the power of Eminent Domain to acquire public utility easements associated with the Linda Drive Improvements Project and to determine the public necessity for this acquisition to advance and achieve the public use of Linda Drive between Sherbarb Street and Bugg Lane.

The council is set to give final consideration to annexing into the city approximately 55 acres in Hays County generally located at the southeast corner of West Centerpoint Road and Central Park Loop for La Cima Phase 6. The council will also give final consideration to a zoning change for that same land from Future Development to Character District-4, which allows for a variety of residential uses and limited commercial uses at corners.

The council is set to consider awarding a contract to AiRCO Mechanical, LLC., through the Texas Buyboard Purchasing Cooperative, for the Fire Station Number Four Air Conditioning Upgrade Project in the estimated amount of $497,283 with an additional contingency in the amount of $75,000.

The council is set to award a contract to T. F. Harper and Associates, LP., through the Texas Buyboard Purchasing Cooperative, for the Paul Pena Park Improvements Project in the estimated amount of $158,648.

The council is set to consider approval of a change in service to the with HDR Engineering, Inc., related to the Castle Forest Drainage Project for final design, bid and construction phase services in the amount of $239,413.

The council is set to approve a funding agreement with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid allowing for American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide effective advice and counsel to residents of the City of San Marcos negatively affected by COVID-19 in the amount of $160,000 over a two-year term with an option to extend.

The council is set to consider approving an agreement for the provision of services in connection with the proposed owner requested annexation of approximately 7.5 acres of land, including the adjacent right-of-way, in Caldwell County that is generally located on the western side of FM-1984 and approximately 4,600 feet northeast of the intersection between State Highway 80 and FM-1984.