Council trip to Washington, DC emphasizes fiscal stewardship, community development

On June 14, members of the San Marcos City Council and city staff returned to San Marcos following a visit to Washington, DC. During the trip, the group met with elected representatives and federal agencies to learn about grants and programs available to support the community.

City staff worked with The Normandy Group, a bipartisan government relations firm, to develop a schedule for the visit focused on the city’s priorities. It included meetings with Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn, Rep. Greg Casar, and Rep. Michael Cloud.

“The visit to Washington, DC gives us an opportunity to strengthen the city’s relationships with our elected officials and share our challenges and achievements as San Marcos continues to grow,” Mayor Jane Hughson said. “We appreciate the time everyone took to listen to our concerns and their commitment to supporting our community.”

The group also met with representatives from several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Discussion topics included improving transit and transportation, supporting flood mitigation and public safety efforts, and promoting economic and workforce development. The City also provided the agencies updates on projects funded by federal grants, including the Blanco Riverine Flood Mitigation Project, the Shared Use Pathway Project, and the stormwater mitigation project in Sunset Acres that recently received support through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant Program.

“We are committed to responsible fiscal stewardship,” said City Manager Stephanie Reyes. “The federal grant support we’ve received is critical to helping us meet needs in our community. Following the Washington, DC visit, we’re looking forward to continued opportunities to leverage and maximize resources to create lasting change in San Marcos.”

The annual visit is part of the City’s Intergovernmental Relations Program. Through the program, the City participates in state and federal legislative processes as directed by City Council.