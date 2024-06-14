Rattlers battle Lake Travis in final non-district game of season

The Countdown to Kickoff series takes a look at the upcoming football season for the San Marcos Rattlers.

This week will be a preview the Rattlers final non-district game of the season as San Marcos goes on the road to take on the Lake Travis Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers completed the 2023 season with a 11-3 overall record. Lake Travis placed third in 6A District 26 losing to rivals Austin Westlake and Dripping Springs.

In the playoffs, Lake Travis edged out Austin Vandergrift 13-10 in the Bi-District round. The Cavaliers then defeated both San Antonio Johnson and San Antonio Brennan, advancing to the 6A DI Regional Final. Lake Travis’ playoff run ended in the Region Final, losing to rival Westlake 21-14.

Returning for the 2024 season is starting quarterback senior quarterback Chaston Ditta. Ditta passed for 1,286 yards for the Cavaliers, throwing 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. Ditta also rushed for 202 yards on 54 carries and three touchdowns.

Lake Travis also returns junior running back Vann Hopping. Hopping ran for 618 yards on 97 carries and led the team in rushing touchdowns with 10.

Through the air, the Cavaliers return only one wide receiver with more than 20 catches last season. Dylan Cuellers led the team in receiving yards with 25 catches for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

On defense, linebacker Easton Aird returns having made 70 total tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss. Defensive end Gustavo Cordova also returns, making 65 tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss.

During UIL Realignment, Lake Travis remained in District 26 along with Austin High, Austin Akins, Austin Bowie, Austin Del Valle, Austin Westlake and Dripping Springs but dropped Austin Anderson, who moved down to 5A, and Buda Johnson, who moved into District 29 where San Marcos currently resides.

The history of the San Marcos-Lake Travis series is a brief one with four games played between the two teams.

The first ever meeting between the Rattlers and the Cavaliers took place in 2000 when both teams were placed in the same district during that year’s Realignment.

In the game, San Marcos dominated Lake Travis for a 47-0 win en route to the Rattlers district championship winning season.

In 2001, San Marcos once again dominated Lake Travis 45-7 to move to 2-0 all-time against the Cavaliers.

The two teams didn’t meet again until the 2020 season when Realignment once again placed both the Rattlers and the Cavaliers in the same district.

In the first meeting between the Lake Travis and San Marcos since 2001, the Cavaliers rolled through the Rattlers 58-3 to win their first ever game against San Marcos.

In the last meeting between San Marcos and Lake Travis, the Cavaliers defeated the Rattlers 45-6 to tie up the all time series at 2-2.

Kickoff for San Marcos- Lake Travis is set for Friday, Sept 20 at 7:30 in Lake Travis.

cmcwilliams @sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc