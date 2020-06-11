County begins reopening offices, courts after coronavirus closures

Hays County offices and courts are beginning to reopen after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is asking all members of the public to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of distance between themselves and others who are not family members. The county has added visual guides on the floors and walls to indicate 6 feet of distance.

County Clerk and Courts at Law

The county clerk’s office is open at all locations by appointment only to issue marriage licenses and birth and death certificates. The lobbies, however, are not open. The county states that all other business can be handled by phone or online.

The offices of County Court-at-Law 1 Judge Robert Updegrove, County Court-at-Law 2 Judge Chris Johnson and County Court-at-Law 3 Judge Tacie Zelhart have remained open to serve the citizens of Hays County. The court was ordered by the Supreme Court of Texas and the Texas office of Court Administration to hold hearings via teleconference but recently began to hold in-person hearings on June 1.

District Clerk

District Clerk Beverley Crumley’s office has remained open throughout the pandemic and has limited controlled access to the lobby area.

Elections Office

After working remotely for a two-week period at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the county’s election office has remained open. The elections office is currently open to the public.

Justice of the Peace Offices

Justice of the Peace 1-1 Jo Anne Prado’s office has been open to the public since May 18 without an appointment.

Justice of the Peace 1-2 Judge Maggie Moreno’s office has been open since May 18. Moreno’s office asks that the public call 512-393-7636 with any questions regarding pending cases in the court, individuals can also visit the website to make payments online or get more information regarding this office.

Justice of the Peace 2 Judge Beth Smith’s office reopened to the public on May 18 for walk-ins. Jury trials are not taking place until Aug. 1. Some cases have been held virtually and Smith’s office will continue to have virtual hearing until in-person hearings are allowed again.

Justice of the Peace 3 Judge Andrew Cable’s office has remained open.

Justice of the Peace 4 Judge John Burns’s office reopened on May 18. But Precinct 4’s offices in Dripping Springs are temporarily closed to clean up and repair water damage caused by a leak.

Justice of the Peace 5 Judge Carey’s office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hays County Parks & Natural Areas

Hays County’s parks and natural areas, which include Five Mile Dam, Jacob’s Well Natural Area and Gay Ruby Dahlstrom Nature Preserve are now open. The parks department is taking reservations for the natural areas. The county strongly encourages social distance practices and face coverings while in public places.

Precinct Offices

Staff for County Judge Ruben Becerra, and Commissioners Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe, Mark Jones and Lon Shell are available to answer their phones but they are still trying to do most meetings by phone or digital platform. Commissioner Walt Smith’s office is closed because of water damage but he is available for phone and in-person meetings.

Tax Office

The county’s tax office opened to the public on Monday. Individuals will queue in the hallway outside the tax office located in the government center. The county stated that a similar approach would be implemented at the precinct offices. The drive-thru at the government center is operating at normal hours: Monday through Friday. from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.