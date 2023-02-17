County Commissioners proclaim February as Black History Month

Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation yesterday recognizing February 2023 as Black History Month.

This effort commemorates the successes and achievements by African Americans, both in overcoming many obstacles and in making significant contributions to the Hays County community, state of Texas, nation and world.

The Dunbar Heritage Association (DHA) was in court sharing information about various Black History Month celebrations around Hays County.

DHA also recognizes the significance of the contributions of local San Marcos historians such as the late Ollie Giles, Harvey Miller, Johnnie Armstead, Dr. Elvin Holt and organizations such as The Calaboose African American History Museum that serves as a home for African American history and culture in San Marcos and Hays County through preservation, events and education.

More information can be found on the DHA website: https://dhasmtx. com/category/black-history- month/.