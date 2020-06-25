County commissioners receive update on public safety bond project

The Hays County Commissioners Court received an update Tuesday on its Public Safety Bond Project. The project includes the construction of a new jail, which has recently seen an increased cost with a change order of $2,853,997.

“Funds are all within the bond or the interest funds we have earned from the bond, so it's not like we are seeking funds from outside the bond,” said Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, who sponsored the agenda item.

The increase in costs are from a combination of delays due to COVID-19 and subsequent scarcity of resourcing for materials, additional scope related to a smoke evacuation system and cost savings from some items.

Senior Project Manager Codi Newsom explained, “COVID-19 hasn’t helped us. We are seeing reduced manpower throughout, allowing only a certain number of people in the space for social distancing.” Newsom said there have been delays in manufacturing and delivery of some systems and they will have a few systems delivered or installed after substantial completion and after the building is already turned over. There have also been delays of onsite testing for certain systems.

All these delays are affecting completion of renovation in the current jail facility, because current inmates have to be moved into the new space before renovations can begin in the current facility.

For the new jail, the Public Safety Building has 25% of its lights turned on and the Emergency Communications Center is ready for furniture. Move-in for this building will be Aug. 24 after a two week delay due to COVID-19.

“While we are working through complex hurdles on both projects and uncharted waters with COVID 19, we are working together to open the buildings as quickly as possible,” Newsom said.

The housing area, kitchen, laundry, infirmary and training building are in the finishing stages.

They have also completed asphalt in the parking lot. Security fencing and sidewalk installation is underway.

The change order will come from $1 million in owner contingency funds, and the rest in bond interest earnings.

Newsom indicated it's too soon to say whether there will be any more change orders as contingency funds have already been exhausted and there are still many contingency items and renovations to be completed.