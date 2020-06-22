County to consider jail population project

The Hays Commissioners Court will discuss, during Tuesday's meeting, the possibility of working with Vera Institute of Justice to conduct a study to improve the available jail population data for public information, jail population analysis and social science research.

This study has been a topic of discussion at the two most recent Criminal Justice Coordinating Commission meetings as an opportunity to better understand the jail population.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, “While Hays County already employs staff dedicated to tracking jail population statistics, there is an ongoing need to track jail population statistics and to provide the information that policymakers and the public need to understand and respond to what is driving the growth, or decline, of the jail population.”

The jail population project would develop a repository of automatically updated jail population data.

On the consent agenda, the court will consider accepting a grant to the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division for $3,000 for the use of equipment dedicated to the investigation of child exploitation cases.

The court will also discuss the possibility of accepting a grant of $100,000 for Hays County Assistance to Veterans from the Texas Veterans Commission and create a new full-time veterans services caseworker.

They will also discuss the submission of a nomination form for the appointment of Commissioner Lon Shell to the Texas Water Development Board's (TWDB) Regional Flood Planning Group (RFPG) to develop Texas' first regional flood plans for this region.

In response to COVID-19, Judge Ruben Becerra may make an agreement between the county and Texas State University about a location to quarantine Hays County First Responders.

There also will be more discussion about the Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP), also known as Project Recoil or the small business assistance program about appointing award committee members, funding of the program and program guidelines.