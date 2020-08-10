County to consider reissuing pipeline permits

During Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting, Hays County will consider reissuing permits for the Kinder Morgan Permian Highway Pipeline after rescinding them three months ago, when horizontal directional drilling damaged karst features and caused drilling fluids to enter the groundwater and pollute wells in Blanco County.

On April 28, the commissioners revoked the permits until Kinder Morgan could provide a plan for moving forward that will prevent further impact to ground and surface water.

Kinder Morgan has since responded with a scientific report reviewed by county staff and local Groundwater Conservation District staff. The county also received information on the hydrogeological and geotechnical analyses conducted by Kinder Morgan.

There will also be a discussion about the Hays County Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission (POSAC)’s recommended parks projects and the result of related public outreach efforts.

On July 28, POSAC recommended a bond initiative for November between $75 and $80 million that would keep the county tax rate the same and would partially fund the 16 proposed projects.

Following the parks bond discussion, there will be a presentation about refunding existing bonds and action to potentially call a bond election on Nov. 3. They will also vote on designating polling places for early and regular day voting.

Following their trend of initiatives to reform criminal justice processes, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra may be authorized to add text message and email reminder notifications for court appearances, diversion appearances, warrants and payment compliance.

Amending the agreement with Tyler Technologies, Inc. would cost $7,300 for the software buildout.

The court will also consider officially appointing Don Montague to Hays County Constable for Precinct 3, Don Montague. Approve and confirm the appointments of Deputy Constables designated by the newly-appointed Constable effective Aug. 10.

The Sheriff's Office Jail Division may move some mandated courses online. Authorization to use $3,000 from the Jail’s Continuing Education Funds would allow the sheriff’s office to provide training more easily for all their correction officers, as providing training in person for large numbers of officers has been difficult, according to the agenda item request.

A $1 million agreement between Hays County and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital as budgeted for FY2020, may be approved to cover Indigent health care costs.