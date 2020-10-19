County considers expanding pretrial bond program

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to discuss its contract with the Community Supervision and Corrections Department (CSCD) related to the Hays County Pretrial Bond Program.

Hays County currently partners with CSCD to provide two pretrial bond officers and recently the Criminal Justice Commission, Pretrial Services Subcommittee recommended adding a third officer.

The fiscal year 2021 budget already accounted for an additional officer which would bring the total for the program to $175,080 for 2021.

The commissioners will also amend the Hays County Purchasing Policy to formalize federal requirements in all formal solicitations for purchases over $50,000.

In other business, the commissioners will likely approve the purchase of additional equipment from Axon Enterprises, Inc. for the Sheriff’s Office’s In-Car and Body-Worn Camera Program, as approved in the fiscal year 2021 budget. The requested purchase includes 13 in-car camera systems for $41,613 for one year, or $122,109 for a five year term.

The commissioners will also discuss authorizing the issuance of the “Hays County, Texas, Special Assessment Revenue Bonds, Series 2020 for the La Cima Public Improvement District Neighborhood Improvement Areas”. The action would approve and authorize, “an indenture of trust, a bond purchase agreement, a limited offering memorandum, a continuing disclosure agreement, an amended and restated service and assessment plan, and other documents in connection therewith.”

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St.