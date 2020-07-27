County considers free COVID-19 testing contract

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider a contract with CommuniCare Health Centers to provide free testing for COVID-19 in Wimberley and Kyle during Tuesday’s meeting.

The public testing contract comes as one of many options Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Villalobos has gathered for more regular public testing of COVID-19.

The commissioners will also review a grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services for the $103,777 and possibly use it to bring on another epidemiologist for the COVID-19 response effort.

The Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP) for small businesses has finalized the award committee. Commissioners will discuss funding for advertisement and refinement of the practices for distributing the grants in this week’s meeting.

In other business, County Judge Ruben Becerra will present his recommended budget for FY2021 and dates for budget workshops.

In the executive session, the commissioners will discuss positions within Hays County Constable, Precinct 3’s office. This comes after Constable Ray Helm’s resignation effective July 31 amidst “several investigations” pending from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

There will also be an amendment for a grant extension for the Mental Health Crisis Intervention project that will convert the funding originally intended to be used for a consultant to be used for a certified mental health professional position for the sheriff’s office in order to effectively assess and treat those who are in crisis.

The commissioners will also be discussing possible appointments of judges, alternate judges and clerks for the countywide polling place program for the Nov. 3 General Election for a two-year term from Aug. 1, 2020 to July 31, 2022.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St.