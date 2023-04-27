County to hold mental health specialty court symposium

The need to share information about the legal aspects of judicial mental health services on the county level is the catalyst for an upcoming symposium sponsored by Hays County.

Staff of the Hays County Mental Health Specialty Court offered a presentation during the Tuesday regular meeting of the Hays County Commissioners Court to explain plans for the unique symposium scheduled this Friday in San Marcos at the Hays County Government Center.

Mental Health Court Administrator Kaimi Mattila said the purpose of this symposium is to bring together specialty court judges from neighboring counties. Included during the event will be the types of services and programs associated with courts of this kind, including DWI court, mental health court and community court.

Mattila said representatives from Bexar County, Comal County, Travis County, and the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health will attend.

Mattila said this symposium is an opportunity for the courts to increase their knowledge base and efficacy by sharing vital information with each other.

County officials said speakers will include Bexar County Mental Health Court Judge Yolanda Huff and Judge Laura Weiser from Victoria County who will share expertise on DWI courts.

“The Texas Judicial System on Mental Health will be sharing with the group about funding opportunities, key components of successful specialty courts and creation of different specialty courts,' Mattila said Executive Director of the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health Kristi Taylor will offer insight about how to create these kinds of courts as well as the key components that make treatment courts successful.

Each presenter will allow for a question and answer session after their presentation.

County officials are expecting a wide number of attendees to come from all aspects of the legal system including magistrate judges, jail staff, prosecutors, public defender's office employees, law enforcement, defense attorneys and court staff.

According to Commissioner- PCT 1 Debbie Ingalsbe, in a show of support for the court, she and Commissioner-PCT 4 Walt Smith have agreed to split the cost of consumables for the event, out of their community program expense fund by utilizing $386 each.

In addition, the court unanimously authorized the specialty court to execute mental health service contracts with Megan Gauwain Counseling Services, PLLC and Hiatus Wellness, LLC.

This expands available services here and provides $45,000 in American Rescue Plan Act Funding.

“The reason that I’m advocating for services from a variety of providers is because we’ll have the ability to offer both telehealth services and in-person,” Mattila said.

Matilla noted that the service providers have varying schedules, so that those in the program can get the services they need while maintaining their regular full-time employment hours.

According to information provided in the agenda, the new providers will offer a variety of specialties including substance- use focused counseling, EMDR and trauma focused therapy.

“I attended the mental health specialty court yesterday and was very impressed. Judge Brown did a fantastic job and actually has participants coming in and sitting around a table which I’m sure makes them more comfortable,” Ingalsbe said.