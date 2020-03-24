County hopes to avoid shelter in place order

Hays County is working to find more supplies and COVID-19 tests but will not shelter in place at this time.

County Judge Ruben Becerra clarified at Tuesday's commissioners court meeting that Hays County will not be signing a shelter in place order at this time as Travis County and others prepare to sign new and more restrictive orders.

“My goal is purely what is best for our citizens of Hays County," Becerra said. "We have a desire to balance our local economy with diminishing the spread of COVID-19.”

Becerra revealed there is a “mass shortage” of personal protective equipment, but that the county is doing everything it can to gather more, even calling on other countries.

Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Villalobos reported — at the time of commissioners court — there have been 69 negative tests, seven positive and 10 pending. One individual has completely recovered. Two additional cases were reported later in the day, bringing the total to nine in Hays County.

Villalobos cautioned the community, “These numbers shouldn’t give us a false comfort. The numbers are what they are for a lack of testing.” Hays County is currently limiting testing to people with significant risk because of a lack of tests.

Becerra added that they expect the number of cases to spike once tests become available and that it should not cause alarm because it would only confirm what they know to be true based on the science. Becerra expects numbers to spike potentially to 200 cases once tests become widely available, and that conservatively 50% of the population may have the virus already, many of whom are asymptomatic.

A heat map displayed in court showed increased transmission of the virus along the Interstate 35 corridor and Hays County officials have asked businesses along the highway to step up with sanitizing efforts.

Other mitigation efforts include organizing a task force to get ahead of the needs of local businesses.

Hays County stresses that anyone who is tested alert the health department whether it is positive or negative. “We need to flatten the curve and push the peak of the infection out as far as possible so our medical professionals can keep up,” Becerra said

Drive through testing sites are currently only available for first responders and for residents with a doctor’s permission.

The commissioners also approved a proposal to disinfect all county buildings with a disinfectant to prepare and sanitize against COVID-19. They also approved the purchase of a disinfectant sprayer that can sanitize the inside of county vehicles.

Census organizing efforts will be curtailed due to restrictions on mass gatherings. The commissioners approved the Complete Count Committee to use the balance of the United Way grant funds that would have been used for events and community organizing to be used for social media outreach. The goal remains to count as many people as possible.