County hosts Virtual Open Houses for road improvement projects through Friday

Hays County is hosting three different Virtual Open Houses in an effort to share information and gather community feedback for the Hillside Terrace Improvements Project, Windy Hill Road Project and Dripping Springs Southwest Connection Study.

The Hillside Terrace Improvements Project aims to widen and make improvements to the road to Hillside Terrace in Buda from Interstate 35 Northbound Frontage Road to Farm to Market Road 2001, and Old Goforth Road from north of Hillside Terrace to Green Meadows Lane. The virtual house for this project can be accessed at www.hillsideterraceimprovements.com

The Windy Hill Road Project includes road improvements and widening to Windy Hill Road from Kyle city limits to FM 2001. The open house can be found at www.windyhillimprovements.com

The Dripping Spring Southwest Connection will examine a portion of the RM 150 Corridor and creation of a roadway from RM 12 around the southwest side of Dripping Springs to U.S. 290 near Holder Lane. The open house can be accessed at www.improve150.com/connection

“Road safety continues to be a top priority for Hays County,” Hays County Transportation Director Jerry Borcherding said in a statement. “The County is sharing information with the community and asking for input so we can continue to focus on transportation to improve mobility, safety, and connectivity in Hays County.”

The virtual open houses began on March 22 and will end Friday. The county said it is seeking area residents to share input on the current road conditions, travel needs and proposed improvement where identified. Residents can access each open house through its respective website link and can provide comment through online comment forms, email, mail or voicemail through Friday.