County Judge to host 2nd annual Easter Egg Hunt

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra recently announced he will host his 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 15, at the Hays County Historic Courthouse from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“This is the people’s house, the people’s lawn,” Becerra said. “It’s not for just a select few. It’s for everyone in Hays County.”

For the event, children participating will be divided into groups that include:

Under 5 (with parents) - 12:00-12:30 p.m.

5-7 year olds - 12:30-12:45 p.m.

8-11 year olds - 12:45-1 p.m.

12-plus Easter Game - 1-1:30 p.m.

Each age category will have one egg with a golden ticket inside for a prize and another egg with a gift card for a local restaurant.

According to a press release from Becerra, 4,000 eggs and approximately 40 pounds of candy will cover the courthouse lawn for the traditional Easter egg hunt.

Those who arrive early can participate in arts and crafts provided by Mermaid Society SMTX and Princess Storytime.

Lawn games will be available to play along with folks having the chance to take photos in the decorated selfie frame. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt.