County judge takes steps toward mental health hospital

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra sparked movement for bringing a mental health hospital to the area.

A mental health hospital has been a priority for Becerra, but the COVID pandemic shifted that focus. Now, after months of gathering information from experts in the field, Becerra has started laying the groundwork to bring a mental health hospital to Hays County.

“A mental health hospital would support our healthcare system, our criminal justice system, economic development and ultimately, all residents of Hays County,” he said.

Friday, the Judge met with community leaders, mental health stakeholders from the Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Center, and leaders from other counties who have been successful in bringing a mental health hospital to their jurisdictions.

“Friday’s meeting with mental health stakeholders was encouraging and well-received,” Becerra said. “We are going to continue to reach out to stakeholders throughout the county and continue to brainstorm steps forward in determining our need, funding opportunities, strategic partnerships and anticipate any legislation that may come out of the impending legislative session.”

Following that meeting, Judge Becerra will begin to outline his plan and develop the steps needed to make that plan a reality.

“My goal is to have a plan to present to the Commissioners Court and the public within a few weeks,” he said.