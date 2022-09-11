County law enforcement increase efforts to curb fentanyl overdoses

KYLE — Kevin McConville’s parents describe him as a creative kid with two great loves — the outdoors and his little sister.

The 17-year-old Hays CISD student had plans to join the military and possibly become a welder later in life, his parents Shannon and Darren said.

Kevin was set to begin his senior year at Lehman High School when his life was cut short by a fentanyl overdose.

“He was my baby boy,” Shannon said. “He was my pride and joy.”

“He was an amazing kid,” Darren added. “Full of life.”

A fourth fentanyl-related death of a Hays CISD student was confirmed this week, prompting local and national leaders to establish a joint task force.

The student was 15 years old, according to a recent school district letter, and autopsy results revealed the cause of death was fentanyl.

According to Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright, every high school in the district has been affected “by either a suspected fentanyl death or serious overdose requiring Narcan” this calendar year. “In just the last week, we know of at least two Hays CISD students who were administered Narcan by paramedics, first responders, or school nursing staff,” his Sept. 7 letter reads. “One suspected fentanyl poisoning was on campus, and the other was at a student’s home.”

“Some of our middle schools have had students affected as well.”

On Thursday, Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett, joined by DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tyson Hodges and Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler, led a press conference to address the recent surge of fentanyl overdoses in Hays County.

“Let me be clear, as I was two weeks ago,” said Barnett. “These investigations continue and we will not stop.”

According to Barnett, the San Marcos Police Department arrested two suspected distributors last week.

On Sept. 3, SMPD booked 20-year-old Anthony Jean Perez Rios at the Hays County Jail facility after locating 384 pills inside the suspect’s home.

Rios faces numerous charges, including Manufacture/ Deliver/Possession of a controlled substance, Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a minor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A juvenile with Rios was also arrested and charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance after police located 12 fentanyl pills in the coin pocket of his jeans.

Barnett said Kyle police have reported 25 fentanyl overdoses this calendar year, with seven resulting in death. SMPD has responded to 45 fentanyl- related incidents and five deaths.

Hodges said according to DEA estimates, opioids claimed more than 100,000 lives in 2021, with approximately 70% of the deaths attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Hodges added that the DEA seized more than 20 million fentanyl pills last year alone.

At one point during his speech, Hodges pulled out a poster containing a side-by-side comparison of two blue M-30 pills, referred to on the street as “baby blues.”

“If you can’t tell the difference from where you’re at,” he told the audience, “there’s a reason for that.”

The recent uptick in overdoses has led the DEA to partner with Texas National Guard, the Hays County Public Health Department, and local law enforcement agencies throughout the county to develop an Overdose Task Force.

“The goal of the task force is to track down and arrest violent criminals (who) have fake fentanyl or fake pills containing fentanyl,” Hodges said.

Social media has made it easier for drug dealers to reach vulnerable teens, according to Barnett. Chat apps allow users to buy and sell drugs anonymously and delete their message threads, making it harder for police to track them.

The DEA reports a lethal dose of fentanyl as 2 milligrams, equivalent to a few grains of salt. Fentanyl can also take very different forms. In August, the DEA issued a warning about “rainbow pills,” or fentanyl pills in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors, flooding the market.

Kevin McConville’s parent’s shared details about him in an interview with Hays CISD as part of the school district’s video series ‘Fighting Fentanyl.

The McConvilles was “always a good kid,” according to his parents. He obeyed curfew, didn’t have to be asked to do chores, and was always transparent about where he was going.

On the night of Aug. 2, 2022, “(Kevin) asked if there was any more pizza, and I told him no, unfortunately, I could make him his tuna,” Shannon recalled. “He said, ‘No, I’m just gonna go upstairs and go to sleep.’ I said ‘I love you.’ He said, ‘I love you too.’” Shannon and Darren said there were no warning signs to indicate Kevin was purchasing counterfeit pills. Hodges concluded his comments with two pieces of take-home advice.

For one, he says, “Do not take prescription medications that are not prescribed to you by your doctor.”

Hodges directed his next piece of advice toward parents. “For the parents out there, please, talk to your kids,” said Hodges. “Monitor their social media accounts; monitor their phone traffic; make sure your kids don’t get involved in this.

“They simply just don’t know what they’re dealing with.” zgottlieb @sanmarcosrecord.com