County proclaims Emergency Preparedness Month

Tuesday’s Hays County Commissioners Court meeting began with the declaration of September 2021 as Emergency Preparedness Month in Hays County.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Services will host the Emergency Preparedness Fair on Sept. 11 at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle.

Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Jones and Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Michelle Villegas spoke more in-depth about the significance of the event and what it will entail.

“It’s not just the basics ... the food, water, shelter, traveling, communication. It’s having a plan for your family,” Jones said. “What to do in case your family has to wander somewhere else because your home has been compromised by wildfire or by flooding or by some other disaster that may come our direction.”

County Judge Ruben Becerra and the commissioners went on to vote for the execution of a contract with the Department of State Health Services in the amount of $400,000 in order to organize activities for the community as well as information sessions to better assess the needs of specific populations within Hays County and address them.

Through the DSHS’s grant program, Hays County will have the opportunity to expand the workforce of local health departments and increase health equity.

The commissioners also voted in favor of the agreement regarding the costs related to the Tyler Technologies’ New World Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System necessary for operations of the Combined Emergency Communications Center.

The process of forming the Hays County Salary Grievance Committee was further discussed during the meeting.

Previously, the commissioners approved the motion for a committee to be formed, with committee members being public members from the jury pool. The names were randomly picked and will be contacted to determine if they are able to serve on the committee.

The court then hosted a budget workshop for the 2022 fiscal year. County employees throughout various departments such as the Sheriff's Office and the Hays County Child Protective Board presented and proposed their needs.

“The court is going to do our best during this budget process to provide some funding for some programs that I believe can become transformational,” said Commissioner Lon Shell.

Hays County Human Resources and the Hays County District Court also presented to the court and further discussed their concerns and needs within the budget.

After the court’s executive session, there was a public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 Hays County Proposed Budget. The commissioners would go through an in-depth discussion.

To view the full workshop and commissioners court meeting visit, hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.