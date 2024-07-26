Pictured with the commissioners and Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra are Jason Facundo, Caroline Grossl, Lydia Solis, Ashley Greenfeather and Albert Sierra of the Hays County Judicial Services department.
Photo courtesy of Hays County
County proclaims Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week
Pretrial, probation and parole services play an essential role in the criminal justice system, contributing significantly to public safety, community well-being and the fair administration of justice. On Tuesday, July 16, the Hays County Commissioners Court declared July 21-27 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, recognizing diligent professionals who uphold the principles of justice, ensuring individuals receive fair treatment, support and the necessary supervision to reintegrate into society successfully.