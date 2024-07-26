County proclaims Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week

Pretrial, probation and parole services play an essential role in the criminal justice system, contributing significantly to public safety, community well-being and the fair administration of justice. On Tuesday, July 16, the Hays County Commissioners Court declared July 21-27 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week, recognizing diligent professionals who uphold the principles of justice, ensuring individuals receive fair treatment, support and the necessary supervision to reintegrate into society successfully.