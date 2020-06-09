County program would offer $10K in relief funds

The recently approved Emergency Case Assistance Program, also known as Project Recoil, would provide grants of $10,000 to local businesses struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 economic crisis.

Hays County will provide the initial deposit of $500,000 to the fund, but will open it up to other deposits in the commissioners court meeting Tuesday. The appointment of the Award Committee members, funding of the program and program guidelines are also up for discussion.

As the draft currently stands, the grant funds are available to businesses with 10 or fewer employees and may be used for rent, pre-existing mortgages and utilities, inventory or supplies, furniture or fixtures, machinery or equipment, maintenance or repairs, payroll or employee benefits.

The commissioners will appoint a nine person Award Committee to make award determinations for grants on the basis of $1,000 per qualifying employee up to a maximum of $10,000.

The court will also consider acceptance of the HAVA Cares Act 2020 grant award of $191,857 from the Texas Secretary of State related to prevention, preparation and response to the coronavirus for the 2020 federal election cycle.

Another grant of $37,094 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public services provided by the Department of Justice will use an online reporting system for nonemergency incidents to reduce interactions between law enforcement and citizens.

The court is also set to authorize submitting a Flood Project Abridged application to the Texas Water Development Board, Flood Instructure Fund to complete a hydraulic study of the Onion Creek Watershed, which would cost $430,000. If selected, there would be a local cost sharing requirement somewhere between 25-60%.

On the consent agenda, the Hays County Constable will enter into an agreement with the State of Texas to receive excess property from the Department of Defense.

In executive session, the commissioners will discuss the fate of the position of the census coordinator for the complete count committee. The position was recently vacated by Jessica Mejia as a result of a miscommunication between County Judge Ruben Becerra and her supervisor.