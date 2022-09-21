County recognizes POSAC members, 4-H Gold Star Award recipients, Hispanic Heritage Month

The Hays County Commissioners Court recognized members of the Hays County Parks and Open Space Advisory Commission during Tuesday’s meeting.

Commission members were honored for their work and contributions to the 2020 Parks and Open Space Bond Program.

“I want to thank all these committee members,” said Commissioner Mark Jones who co-sponsored the POSAC proclamation. “They gave their time. They spent a lot of unpaid hours doing this and they worked through and came through with a great product. I think all of the projects that they recommended are worthy of it. I appreciate all the hard work you put in.”

POSAC members include: Scott Way (Chair), Blanca Loya (Vice Chair), Burt Dement, Carolyn Gonzales, Jim Camp, Karen Ford, Kasey Mock, Kathryn Nichols, Lori Olson, Scott Tomhave, Laura DuPont and Lisa Prewitt

“It was a lot of work,” Commissioner Lon Shell, who also co-sponsored the proclamation, added. “It is amazing how much work was put into where we are. I know it’s been a little bit slow since we’ve gotten everything approved but we’re starting to get projects moving. And, it was great to see people coming together willing to spend their evenings, regularly, working for the citizens of Hays County. I appreciate that.”

The 2020 Parks and Open Space Bond Program consists of $75 million to fund parks, open spaces, conservation lands and recreational opportunities. Currently, five projects have been approved since November 2021, which includes Sentinel Peak Preserve near Wimberley. Hays County said the commissioners court continues to work toward allocating remaining funds.

The commissioners also honored two Hays County AgriLife Extension/4-H members who received the Gold Star. Lizee McMillan and Ella Burden received the awards and were recognized at Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting.

“I’ve been working really hard at 4-H and I like doing it,” said Burden, who is currently an officer with Wimberley 4-H. “My three projects I have been doing for the past three years are wildlife, theatre and food science.”

“I show pigs and I participate in livestock judging and also home skills,” said McMillan, who is the President of Buda 4-H and Vice President of the Hays County council. “I’ve been showing since I was in fifth grade.”

Above, Lizee McMillan (left) and Ella Burden (right) were honored during Tuesday's Hays County Commissioners Court meeting. McMillan and Burden both received the 4-H Gold Star. Photo courtesy of Hays County

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said 4-H is “such a great part of our community.”

The court also adopted a proclamation to declare Sept. 15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Tejano families of Hays County have contributed to the rich social fabric, diverse culture, and economic success initially as original Native people, first settlers, vaqueros, ranch hands, and stock raisers, and subsequently through work in cotton fields, becoming landowners and building homes, established businesses, churches, and cemeteries, and giving of their time and economic resources to build a foundation in the community of Hays County,” the proclamation reads. “These families have drawn strength from earlier families to produce soldiers, doctors, entrepreneurs, academic leaders, historians, writers, and artists. Their stories have not yet been fully recorded or honored. In this community, they are influential and highly respected.”

Pictured above, the commissioners court proclaimed Sept.15-Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Hays County.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said it’s wonderful to hear the rich history of the Hispanic culture in Hays County.

“It’s just wonderful that we have so many people here that are celebrating this time and this month-long event,” Ingalsbe said. “I just encourage everybody, let’s learn a little bit more about that history.”