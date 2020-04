Hays County reported 122 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday — a five case increase since Thursday. The county has 67 active cases as of press time on Saturday. The Hays County Local Health Department has received 701 negative tests and has 27 pending tests. Fifty-four county residents have recovered from ...

