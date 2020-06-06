County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 13 additional recoveries

The Hays County Local Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases Friday and 13 additional recoveries.

Hays County now has 160 active virus cases and has had 398 total cases since the diagnosis of the disease within the county on March 14.

Sixty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hays County between Monday and Friday. According to county Epidemiologist Eric Schneider, the local health department has received 4,225 negative tests and is currently awaiting results on 43 tests.

Schneider also reported that 13 additional county residents have recovered from the coronavirus, marking 233 total recoveries.

Six county residents are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19. The county has had 34 total hospitalizations. Five county residents have died because of complications caused by the disease.

Six of the newly reported coronavirus cases originate in Kyle, which raises the city’s active case count to 95 and total case count to 211. San Marcos added three new cases since Thursday, increasing its case count to 100 total cases and 31 active cases.

Buda has tallied 51 total cases and has 22 active cases. Wimberley has had 12 total cases and currently has four active cases. Dripping Springs has tallied nine total cases and has four active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had nine total cases and four active cases. Driftwood has had two total cases. Niederwald has two total cases. Bear Creek has had one case. Uhland has had one case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming sick, while 388 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

One-hundred-three county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Eighty-two patients are between 30-39 years old. Seventy residents fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Fifty-five people diagnosed with the disease are 40-49 years old. Thirty-three patients are 60-69 years old, sixteen are 70-79 years old, twenty are between 10-19 years old, 10 are 80 and older and nine are 9 years old or younger.

Two-hundred-fourteen females and 184 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Friday that 71,613 Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and there have been 1,788 fatalities. The DSHS estimates that 47,865 Texans have recovered from the disease.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.