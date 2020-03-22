Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

County reports sixth case of COVID-19; judge signs new order

Sun, 03/22/2020 - 12:00am

Hays County announced its sixth case of COVID-19 on Friday. The county provided a breakdown of where the cases exist within Hays County. There are two cases in Kyle and one case in San Marcos, Buda, Dripping Springs and Austin — within Hays County, respectively. Friday’s announcement came a day after Hays ...

