County set to host emergency preparedness fair

The Hays County Office of Emergency Services will host its fifth annual Emergency Preparedness Fair with the theme of “Ready. Prep. Go.”

The annual event will give attendees a chance to take classes, learn how to make a preparedness kit and hear from experts on how to get ready to face any emergency, including floods, freezes, tornadoes, hurricanes and fires.

“The fifth-year anniversary in marriages traditionally is for gifts made of wood, known for its strength,” Emergency Services Office Director Mike Jones said. “We’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient community through self-sufficiency, preparedness and a willingness to take care of yourself and your family in the event of a disaster or emergency.”

For Jones, one reason to attend the fair on Sept. 10 at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center in Kyle is last year’s Winter Storm Uri, which knocked out power and water across Central Texas for days.

“We had county residents living in homes without running water, without any power, and in some cases, unable to get any food,” Jones said. “How can we help people to be better prepared for that kind of emergency?”

He also cited the Memorial Day and October floods of 2015 as a reason to visit the preparedness event.

“The Preparedness Fair can help people know how to handle most any crisis,” he said. “Being prepared means having supplies on hand, knowing what to do, and providing help to those in need.”

Ahead of the September fair, Michelle Villegas — the county’s Emergency Preparedness Coordinator — asks “Could you help your neighbors until first responders arrived if there was an emergency or weather-related incident?”

Villegas, who’s a former Air Force nurse, said the event provides useful and relevant information alongside vendors, food trucks and live performances by local school bands. Hays County said the family-friendly event also features a raffle and silent auction with proceeds benefiting Blanco River Regional Recovery Team (BR3t) and the Hays County Fire Chiefs Association, respectively.

The county said the preparedness fair will have a variety of first responders and their apparatus from across Hays County. Attendees will also have the chance to see helicopters take off and land, the county added. The event will also allow attendees to speak with first responders, find out additional information about the Community Emergency Response Team and hear about the county’s emergency alert system (WarnCentralTexas.Org).

“Knowing what to do in an emergency can mean the difference between life and death,” said Brandon High, OES assistant director and CERT program administrator. “Being prepared gives people the confidence to help their family and neighbors until first responders arrive. Becoming a CERT member is an excellent way for Hays County residents to learn to be resourceful and prepared for just about anything.”

The county said vendors and demonstrators will provide the following: “What documents to take in case of an evacuation; how to best care for your pets during an emergency; insurance coverage and financial issues after a crisis; how to identify edible plants and flowers; and building a 'go bag' if you need to evacuate your home.”

The event on Sept. 10 takes place between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 970 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle.

Additional information about the Hays County Emergency Preparedness Fair can be found at https://haysinformed.com.