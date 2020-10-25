Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
County tallies 22 newly reported COVID-19 fatalities

Sun, 10/25/2020 - 12:00am

Hays County announced 22 additional COVID-19 fatalities resulting from a change in the Texas Department of State Health Service’s reporting system. The county stated that the new fatalities stem from enhanced reporting protocols from hospitals, funeral homes and nursing facilities. Those county residents who died were known to have been diagnosed ...

